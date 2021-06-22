ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN I/II
$3,020 - $3,858 Monthly. This vacancy is in the Building Division of the Development Services Department currently managed under the City Manager’s Office. This position provides a wide variety of technical office administrative and secretarial support to a department head and related management, professional and supervisory staff; performs technical support work related to the department to which assigned; creates, implements and participates in technical processes, procedures and programs and performs related work as required. Admin. Tech I/II is the advanced journey level/highest level class in the administrative series.lostcoastoutpost.com