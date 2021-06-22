Cancel
Jobs

ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN I/II

lostcoastoutpost.com
 16 days ago

$3,020 - $3,858 Monthly. This vacancy is in the Building Division of the Development Services Department currently managed under the City Manager’s Office. This position provides a wide variety of technical office administrative and secretarial support to a department head and related management, professional and supervisory staff; performs technical support work related to the department to which assigned; creates, implements and participates in technical processes, procedures and programs and performs related work as required. Admin. Tech I/II is the advanced journey level/highest level class in the administrative series.

lostcoastoutpost.com
Jobs
Eureka, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Maintenance Worker I/II Parks Division

$2,551.00 - $3,406.00 Monthly. **Salary will increase to $2,639 - $3,509 per month in 2022 with another 5% increase in 2023. The City of Eureka is currently hiring for three (3) full-time Maintenance Worker positions with our Parks Division. This position performs a variety of semi-skilled labor in the maintenance of City parks, public spaces and infrastructure. Desirable qualifications include a combination of education equivalent to graduation from high school, and at least 1 year of construction, maintenance, or landscaping experience.
Truckee, CAUnion

Transit Program Manager, Administrative Analyst II, Program Coordinator

Administrative Analyst II – ($6,219.43 - $8,396.23/month) Or Program Coordinator – ($6,856.93 - $9,256.85/month) The Town of Truckee is seeking a positive, energetic, and experienced Transit Program Manager to manage public transportation programs for the Town of Truckee. This full-time exempt position could be hired at the Administrative Analyst II level or the Program Coordinator level depending on experience. The incumbent in this position manages and directs the Town's public transit comprised of fixed route, demand response and community shuttle services.
Jobsam-online.com

Vehicle Technician / MOT Tester

Pembrook Resourcing is currently recruiting for a MOT Tester / Vehicle technician on behalf of their client. We are looking to recruit a fully qualified Vehicle Technician / MOT tester from either a dealership background or large independent. This position is for a busy and reputable dealership working with a strong reputation, so we need someone with an attention to detail.
Customer Servicelostcoastoutpost.com

Police Records Specialist I/II

**Salary for this position will increase to $2,692 - $3,440 in 2022 with another 5% increase in 2023. Position performs a variety of functions in the Police Business Office, Records Section and Parking Enforcement/Administration. Functions include a variety of general administrative, clerical and customer service duties involved in the maintenance, processing, and distribution of Police records, including answering phones, assisting in dispatching units; and related office work as required. Desirable qualifications include equivalent to a High School Diploma and at least one (1) year of clerical and customer support duties involving records, preferably in a police department.
ConstructionDaily Journal of Commerce

Samoilov hired as I&E Construction administrator

Zoya Samoilov has joined I&E Construction as fleet and equipment administrator. She has more than nine years of experience working in transportation and the civil construction industry, and a background in accounting and other civil administration. Samoilov’s primary focus will be to document and manage the fleet, equipment and employees on-site.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Office Assistant I/II

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $14.02-$17.99 Hourly Closes: 7/15/21 Under general supervision, performs a variety of general or specialized clerical duties related to filing, reception, form processing, record maintenance, mail, typing or data entry; obtains and compares information related to department records, programs and services; may perform initial applicant/customer screening; performs related work as required.
Healthradioresultsnetwork.com

UPHS-Marquette Technicians Vote To Unionize

Techs at U.P. Health System – Marquette voted today to form a union with the Michigan Nurses Association. The techs won their union with 92% voting yes in a 159-13 count. “By voting to form a union, we have won a voice, and we want to use that voice to advocate for our community,” said Katlyn Lafrinere, a cardiovascular radiologic technologist. “We are ready to speak up for each other and for what our patients need.”
Weslaco, TXKRGV

Full Time - Broadcasting IT Technician

KRGV-TV5 in Weslaco, Texas has the following vacancy on the staff:. KRGV-TV, the ABC affiliate in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, is currently seeking: Broadcasting IT Technician. We are hiring a talented Broadcasting IT Technician to join our team. Applicant must have the ability to work under...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Laboratory Assistant I/II

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $14.02-$22.08 Hourly Closes: 7/8/21 Under general supervision, processes specimens for clinical testing, performs standardized laboratory testing on environmental samples; performs office support duties; performs related work as assigned.
EducationBrenham Banner-Press

Students complete Blinn electrical technician, HVAC technician, plumbing programs

The Blinn College District recently recognized 27 students who earned certificates of completion in the principles of electrical technician, HVAC technician or plumbing. Available through Blinn’s Division of Technical and Community Education, these programs prepare students to enter the workforce with nationally recognized credentials and hands-on instruction in their respective fields.
Jobsconcordnh.gov

Job Opening - Meter Technician

We're hiring for a full-time Meter Technician in our Administration Division's Utility Billing Office. Work involves the installation, maintenance, and repair of automatic meter reading (AMR) systems and traditional metering systems. Additional duties include disconnecting services, customer interaction, recording meter data, and backflow device testing. Performs other related duties as assigned. Flexible benefits package available. Overtime is required. Starting hourly pay range is $19.08 - $22.68, depending on qualifications, with $27.63 being the top of the pay scale. Position open until filled. First review of applications on July 16. Apply and find more information: https://bit.ly/3qLZWpx.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Driver, PT to FT

Humboldt Farms is California’s leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world’s best sun-grown flowers and highest quality cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in...
Arcata, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

MAINTENANCE TRAINEE – PARKS, FACILITIES, & NATURAL RESOURCES

The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department’s Community Services Division is now accepting applications for Maintenance Trainee positions to assist in the maintenance of City parks, public buildings, and natural resource areas. Under close supervision and pursuant to specific training, performs varied manual and semi-skilled tasks in the maintenance of City facilities, parks, and natural resources areas, such as the Bayside Park Farm, Community Forest, and the Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fiscal Services Supervisor

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $20.49-$26.29 Hourly Closes: 7/20/21 Under direction, supervises fiscal office staff and activities; oversees the daily payroll and personnel functions of a major department; provides difficult, technical or specialized accounting or financial office support; performs related work as assigned.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Program Coordinator

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $25.39-$32.58 Hourly Closes: 7/21/21 Under direction, plans, develops and implements a specialized program; prepares and monitors program budget and requests for funding; performs related work as assigned.
Industrylostcoastoutpost.com

Production Laborers - Soil & Fertilizer

Long -term opportunities with local manufacturing company for hard-working, dependable and motivated production workers. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer offers fantastic benefits and regards their team-members as integral to the continued growth and success of the company and it shows in how invested FoxFarm is to provide career opportunities. Currently hiring for day and night shifts with competitive pay; Great opportunity to grow with us into other positions that include operating equipment and/or heavy machinery, we are willing to train the right individuals for these positions. We have two areas of production that would be performing tasks such as: packaging products, sealing bottles, palletizing finished goods, restocking supplies. These are fast-paced positions and requires continuous standing and walking with repetitive lifting of 40 to 50 pounds throughout the shift and on occasion lifting up to 70 pounds.
Technologyhrexecutive.com

Why better tech tools are vital for deskless workers

“As deskbound workers, could you imagine a world without Slack, Zoom and other tools designed to improve productivity?” Ekers says, adding that most organizations with deskless workers rely on dated, fractured or ineffective channels for reaching their employees—from bulletins and binders to a single computer in a backroom that is expected to support the entire staff.

Comments / 0

