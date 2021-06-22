ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN I/II

Long -term opportunities with local manufacturing company for hard-working, dependable and motivated production workers. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer offers fantastic benefits and regards their team-members as integral to the continued growth and success of the company and it shows in how invested FoxFarm is to provide career opportunities. Currently hiring for day and night shifts with competitive pay; Great opportunity to grow with us into other positions that include operating equipment and/or heavy machinery, we are willing to train the right individuals for these positions. We have two areas of production that would be performing tasks such as: packaging products, sealing bottles, palletizing finished goods, restocking supplies. These are fast-paced positions and requires continuous standing and walking with repetitive lifting of 40 to 50 pounds throughout the shift and on occasion lifting up to 70 pounds.