Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Empire spin-off is on hold, says Taraji P. Henson

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaraji P. Henson has confirmed that the 'Empire' spin-off has been put on hold for the time being.

www.suncommercial.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taraji P Henson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
9NEWS

Harry Connick Jr. joins Taraji P. Henson in 'Annie Live!'

NEW YORK — NBC announced Monday its holiday production of “Annie Live!” has landed Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Harry Connick Jr. Connick will star as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks — the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie — opposite of Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson, who stars as Miss Hannigan.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Michael Jackson Broadway musical announces new lead; Taraji P. Henson, J-Hud & others added to Tell It Like a Woman; & more

Newcomer Myles Frost will get to channel the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production MJ: The Musical. The news was revealed in a teaser on Tuesday that Frost would replace the previously announced lead actor in the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Ephraim Sykes, who has exited the production to film a movie. This role is the first major project, and Broadway debut, for Frost, who was featured in the 2019 film All In and performed some songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion. The highly anticipated musical, which is inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre in New York.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Taraji P. Henson’s BET Awards Wardrobe Was a Stunning Tribute to Black Excellence

Fashion at the BET Awards is bold. The annual celebration of Black excellence is all about exuberant style and last night’s show was no exception. Between Lil Nas X delighting in Richard Quinn’s latest collection, Cardi B announcing her pregnancy in a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana catsuit, and Naomi Campbell stunning the crowd in golden ruffled Gucci, the event didn’t lack for statement fashion. Still, no one embodied the evening’s outré vibe better than host Taraji P. Henson.
Celebritiesla-story.com

Taraji P. Henson Sparkles on the BET Awards Show in a Zuhair Murad Dress and LOTS More Outfits During the Show!

Taraji P. Henson on the BET Red Carpet wearing a gorgeous dress with amazingly long locks. She wore a gorgeous Versace dress, styled by Jason Bolden. The sleeveless dress featured sheer black panels with sparkled trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her shoes were 5 inch heels (Kudos to Taraji for making those work for her on the red carpet!) She had fabulous drop earrings and several rings.