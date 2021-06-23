Heustess succeeds Cannon, to lead SEDC in coming year

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Directors at Emereau: Bladen Charter School will meet in special session on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. A release from the school says, “The purpose of the meeting is to approve beginning and ending terms for the Board of Directors, to approve the Mental Health Plan as required by legislation; whether to move forward with financing Phase IIIB construction; and to discuss personnel, if needed, as per NC General Statute 143.318.11(a): A public body may close a session for the following purpose: to establish, or to instruct the public body’s staff or negotiating agents concerning the position to be taken by or on behalf of the public body in negotiating (i) the price and other material terms of a contract or of a proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange, or lease; or (ii) the amount of compensation and other materials terms of an employment contract or a proposed employment contract.”