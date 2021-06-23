Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, NC

Heustess succeeds Cannon, to lead SEDC in coming year

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g32v0_0ad0LoTk00

Chuck Heustess presents Amy Cannon with a plaque in recognition of her executive committee leadership for the past year with the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, which held its 53rd annual meeting at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. Heustess, executive director of both the Bladen County Economic Development Commission and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, was introduced as chairman for the upcoming year. He succeeds Cannon, the county manager in Cumberland County.

Community Policy
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

428
Followers
632
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
Cumberland County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Vineyard#Sedc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County commissioners meeting in special session today, Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners for Bladen County will meet this afternoon at 4:30 in a special called meeting, and again at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The purpose of today’s meeting, a release says, is “to consider approving Managed Care contracts for the Bladen County Health Department, as well as approving an appropriation to the Bladen County Dixie Youth Baseball team to assist with tournament travel.”
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Board approves summer pay increase

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a specially called board meeting to discuss the summer enrichment pay plan. The board had to revise the original due to the fact that assistant principals are acting as site coordinators for the summer program. When administrators calculated their pay,...
Lumberton, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Lumberton hospital CEO will retire

LUMBERTON — Joann Anderson, who has led the hospital here through multiple hurricanes and a recent management services transition, has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31. Anderson, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, plans to continue her duties until the transition is complete. A release says the UNC Health...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

McKoy, native of Bladen County, honored as state’s best at charter schools

DURHAM — Thomas McKoy, a native of Bladen County, has been named by the N.C. Office of Charter Schools the 2020-21 Charter Principal/School Lead of the Year. McKoy, who leads Reaching All Minds Academy in Durham, was given the award in a surprise announcement put together by the RAMA Board of Directors, the state charter school office, and with about 230 school staff and students looking on.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Bladen among 18 counties adding 472 area code

ELIZABETHTOWN — Southeastern North Carolina is getting a new area code in response to the growth in the number of new residents, businesses and cell phones. The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved a new overlay area code for the existing 910 area code. The new area code of 472 will cover areas including the counties of Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson and Scotland.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Board of Education convenes in special session Monday at 5:30 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Education in Bladen County has called a special session on Monday at 5:30 p.m. A release says, “The purpose of this meeting is to close out the end of the 2020-2021 school year to approve budget amendments, to take action on agenda items, and to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel, as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (1), and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3). The meeting will be open to the public.”
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Emereau board meets Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Directors at Emereau: Bladen Charter School will meet in special session on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. A release from the school says, “The purpose of the meeting is to approve beginning and ending terms for the Board of Directors, to approve the Mental Health Plan as required by legislation; whether to move forward with financing Phase IIIB construction; and to discuss personnel, if needed, as per NC General Statute 143.318.11(a): A public body may close a session for the following purpose: to establish, or to instruct the public body’s staff or negotiating agents concerning the position to be taken by or on behalf of the public body in negotiating (i) the price and other material terms of a contract or of a proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange, or lease; or (ii) the amount of compensation and other materials terms of an employment contract or a proposed employment contract.”
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Zoning change request near Dublin denied by county commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners here on Monday denied a request by Fayetteville real estate developer Joe Riddle to rezone land on the outskirts of Dublin. The 4.89-acre parcel at the intersection of N.C. 87 and N.C. 41, trapezoid shaped and owned by Linda Harrelson, Teresa Norris, Beverly Brady, Clara Butler, Lavonda Tatum and Jennifer Britt, will remain residential-agriculture. Riddle appeared before the board earlier this month seeking to change it to commercial, and vowing to go through with a purchase regardless.
East Arcadia, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Juneteenth celebration held in East Arcadia

EAST ARCADIA — A Juneteenth event was held last weekend in East Arcadia. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Trustees change sites Tuesday

DUBLIN — Trustees at Bladen Community College will shift their meeting site Tuesday to the King Allied Health Building. The board normally meets in the Williams Administration Building, but during the pandemic has regularly met in the Findt Workforce Development Building. Board members convene at 6 p.m. More information is...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Sunlight shines a little brighter for three more; let’s pass HB 64

Shining sunlight on our tax dollars at work took a huge, positive step forward this week. The Government Transparency Act of 2021, known as House Bill 64 and formerly known as Senate Bill 335, passed a Senate floor vote 28-19 and has been sent to a conference committee. We don’t have a date and time for when it will emerge, but we endorse sooner rather than later and with favor.
PoliticsPosted by
Bladen Journal

White Lake Fire Department awarded grant

WHITE LAKE — A grant of $26,160 has been awarded to the White Lake Fire Department, a release from the state insurance commissioner says. The money comes through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina. It will allow Chief Dale Brennan to purchse needed equipment by using matching funds. The purchase does require approval by the Department of Insurance Office of the state fire marshal.