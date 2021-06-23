Inventory Control / Accounts Payable Specialist

This is a full-time position located in-office in Charlotte, NC. We’re a sales and marketing company specifically focused on residential contracting companies (remodeling, landscaping, painting, etc). We help them save time and make more money so they can focus on spending more time with their families. What we do is very ahead of the curve for the industry so it’s turning the industry upside down. The person filling this position will create email automation sequences and broadcasts for our company as well as our clients.