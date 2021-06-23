Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Inventory Control / Accounts Payable Specialist

lostcoastoutpost.com
 13 days ago

Hilfiker Pipe Co, Inc. dba Hilfiker Retaining Walls. Hilfiker Pipe Co., Inc dba Hilfiker Retaining Walls is in need of an Inventory Control / AP Specialist. This is a full-time, permanent position, M-F, 8am-5pm. Full benefits are offered 30-90 days after hire including health, dental, vision and life insurance, vacation and sick leave, and 401(k). Knowledge of Accounts Payable and basic accounting required. Experience with Inventory Control preferred, but we are willing to train the right person. Must be proficient in all MS Office programs, especially Excel.

lostcoastoutpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventory Control#Accounts Payable#Compensation#Hilfiker Pipe Co#Walls Hilfiker Pipe Co#Ms Office#Gl#Erp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Internetrealtytimes.com

Listing Inventory Wanted - Part II

In May 2021, Bring it Home® Communities announced the product launch of Before They List™ mobile/PC broker application. A tool used to gauge interest from other agents in an office, to determine market viability, which can be used by the agent or broker to help generate a listing agreement. A...
Jobslostcoastoutpost.com

Facilities Maintenance Specialist

$3,560.00 - $4,327.00 Monthly. **Salary for this position will increase to $3,668 - $4,459 in 2022 with another 5% increase in 2023. This is an advanced journey-level class in the facilities maintenance series that is specialized in one or more building trades, including carpentry, plumbing, and/or mechanical work. Responsibilities include performing difficult and specialized electrical maintenance and repair operations, as well as some line construction work in connection with lighting equipment. The ideal candidate will have 4 (four) or more years of experience in plumbing, carpentry, and facility maintenance.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

REPAY Buys Kontrol Payables To Grow AP Automation Business

Repay Holdings Corporation (REPAY), which offers technology for inbound and outbound payments, has purchased integrated accounts payable (AP) automation company Kontrol Payables, according to a Tuesday (June 22) announcement. The deal includes a maximum purchase price of $11 million; $8 million of that amount was paid at closing, according to...
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Accountant

Location: Northwest Pilot Project 1430 SW Broadway, Suite 200 Portland, Oregon 97201. Days/Hours: Four days per week (30 hrs)  Manage all aspects of day to day bookkeeping and accounting processes including but not limited to: A/P, A/R, payroll, journal entries, and bank reconciliation.  Prepare Journal Entries for prepaid...
Jobstechwire.net

Agencies Recruiting for Tech Specialists, Administrators

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State government departments are recruiting for several high-impact IT positions. The Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) is seeking a database and...
Charlotte, NCAxios

Email Marketing Specialist

This is a full-time position located in-office in Charlotte, NC. We’re a sales and marketing company specifically focused on residential contracting companies (remodeling, landscaping, painting, etc). We help them save time and make more money so they can focus on spending more time with their families. What we do is very ahead of the curve for the industry so it’s turning the industry upside down. The person filling this position will create email automation sequences and broadcasts for our company as well as our clients.
Green Bay, WIpetsplusmag.com

Carnivore Meat Company Announces New Accounting Specialist

(PRESS RELEASE) GREEN BAY, WI – Carnivore Meat Company announces Lori Villarreal has joined the team as the new accounting specialist, to help keep up with the company’s explosive growth. Villarreal’s previous job roles provided her with extensive accounting experience including payroll, billing, account reconciliation and month-end procedures. In the...
JobsOmak Chronicle

RESIDENT SERVICE SPECIALIST

The Colville Indian Housing Authority invites applications for the following position:. • High School diploma or GED, plus two years of responsible work experience in administrative office setting and/or social services related field. • Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including MS Excel programs, Word documents and Outlook. • Must possess excellent...
Softwareapppicker.com

QuickBooks Accounting

QuickBooks Online makes it very easy for you to track your sales and keep an eye on your outstanding payments to see if anything is overdue, and you can attach documents such as receipts, contracts, invoices, and so on for even further detail. All in all I’d say the developer...
Educationatlantic.edu

Specialist, Finance

Reports to the Assistant Director, Restricted Accounting. Performs college accounting functions, with a focus on restricted accounting, in the development of reports and other tasks associated with the college’s financial system. Prepares grant, contract and other restricted accounting (Chapter 12) invoices with appropriate supporting documentation for both external agencies and...
Customer Servicelostcoastoutpost.com

Police Records Specialist I/II

**Salary for this position will increase to $2,692 - $3,440 in 2022 with another 5% increase in 2023. Position performs a variety of functions in the Police Business Office, Records Section and Parking Enforcement/Administration. Functions include a variety of general administrative, clerical and customer service duties involved in the maintenance, processing, and distribution of Police records, including answering phones, assisting in dispatching units; and related office work as required. Desirable qualifications include equivalent to a High School Diploma and at least one (1) year of clerical and customer support duties involving records, preferably in a police department.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

customer service, cashier, barista

Coffee Break in Sunny Brae (across from Murphys) is looking for a self motivated, fast-paced, reliable person to join our team. Open daily from 6:30 A.M.- 3:00 summer hours and will resume 6:30-5:00 hours mid August. Please drop off a resume in person with availability for summer and availability for the school year.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Will There Be More Housing Inventory This Summer?

Housing inventory has been sluggish. Will that continue?. There's a reason so many people have been frustrated this year in the course of buying homes -- there just aren't many to choose from. In April, buyers were looking at a meager 1.1-month supply of available homes, according to RE/MAX. To...
San Diego County, CASan Diego Business Journal

Inventory Grows Slightly as Prices Rise

San Diego County home prices continued to spiral ever higher in May but buyers got a small break as more houses came on the market, according to Zillow, an online listing and selling service, but demand remains intense. ...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) to Acquire Accounts Payable Automation Provider Kontrol Payables

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has acquired Kontrol Payables ("Kontrol") for up to $11 million, of which $8 million was paid at closing. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.
Businessmartechseries.com

eCommerce Funding and Payments Leader Payability Hires VP of Growth Marketing

Payability, the leading funding and payments platform for eCommerce sellers, announced that marketing leader and demand generation strategist Deidre Hudson will join the company as Vice President of Growth Marketing. In this newly created role, Ms. Hudson will drive new customer acquisition and expand the Payability brand. She will report to CEO Keith Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy