Inventory Control / Accounts Payable Specialist
Hilfiker Pipe Co, Inc. dba Hilfiker Retaining Walls. Hilfiker Pipe Co., Inc dba Hilfiker Retaining Walls is in need of an Inventory Control / AP Specialist. This is a full-time, permanent position, M-F, 8am-5pm. Full benefits are offered 30-90 days after hire including health, dental, vision and life insurance, vacation and sick leave, and 401(k). Knowledge of Accounts Payable and basic accounting required. Experience with Inventory Control preferred, but we are willing to train the right person. Must be proficient in all MS Office programs, especially Excel.lostcoastoutpost.com