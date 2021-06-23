Cancel
PVH to Sell 4 Brands, Including Izod, for $220 Million

By Rob Daniel
Street.Com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York fashion company PVH (PVH) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it agreed to sell four prominent clothing brands - Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene - for $220 million to Authentic Brands Group. The move enables PVH to focus on its Calvin Klein and Tommy...

www.thestreet.com
