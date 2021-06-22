Cancel
MAINTENANCE WORKER I/II – STREETS DIVISION

 16 days ago

**Salary will increase to $2,639 - $3,509 per month in 2022 with another 5% increase in 2023. This position performs a variety of semi-skilled labor in the construction, maintenance, installation and repair of City infrastructures including City streets, traffic controls and underground utilities. This recruitment will be used to fill current and future vacancies in the Streets Division. Minimum qualifications include a combination of education equivalent to graduation from high school and at least 1 year of related experience.

#City Streets#The Streets Division#Www Ci Eureka Ca Gov
