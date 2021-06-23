Column: The hound of heaven

Lets talk hair. My sons have long hair. Their father had long hair. I braid my boys’ hair. Our family has never really experienced any negativity about the length of their hair, until recently when my children entered school. As a parent, when my child comes to me with a problem I encourage them to try and solve the issue on their own. But when my child repeatedly reports the same issue, I step in to advocate for them. All kids should be shown respect and taught to be respectful. I should not have to justify my sons’ long hair with their culture. We are living in a major transition in perspectives and differences are on public display. Between social media and current events there is a movement happening. The time is now to teach children at a young age the value of cultures and educate them about different ways of life, even if those ways do not match your values.