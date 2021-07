Recent articles on Inspiyr have discussed the changing roles of men in households and the economy, but what about superficial changes in society and culture? Throughout history, men have been somewhat obligated to exude strength and confidence, and any signs of insecurity or sensitivity were seen as weaknesses. But those beliefs aren’t as prevalent today, a time when it’s okay for men to watch their weight and go shopping. Despite these social advances, however, there are still some things that are less often accepted. Near the forefront of this social dilemma is plastic surgery.