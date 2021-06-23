The Red Sox bullpen picture is coming into focus

The Red Sox are a team that is built upon it’s lineup. This is no secret, as it has been the case basically for the entire history of the franchise, and certainly for this season. Just looking at the roster in a vacuum, almost the entirety of what we’d consider the core steps to the plate with a bat in their hand. And then on top of that, the rotation has been getting much of the credit for the team surprising this year, and deservedly so. They’ve stayed remarkably healthy, and their performance has far exceeded what most saw coming from the unit.