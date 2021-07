The disruption industry has weathered recently won’t stop once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Now is the time to prepare for what further challenges the future might hold. The last year has affected our health, social interactions and businesses. From work calls to grocery shopping, every aspect of our lives has been forced online. While we have yet to move out of the pandemic, we are now at a point where we can look back at the dramatic speed of change in the last year and a half, and the impressive rate at which businesses adapted to the ‘new normal’. Indeed, many businesses are questioning how they could ever go back to their old ways of working.