Detroit — This ballpark is his home now. You wonder how long it took Matt Manning to get his head around that. For the last two summers, he’s lived downtown, within walking distance of Comerica Park. He’d drive by the yard every day on his way to and from Fifth Third Field in Toledo. There were days when he’d take his dog to the dog park across the street. He’d go up to the Tin Roof on Adams Street and watch a few innings of the Tigers games if he got back in time.