Lisa VanArsdale of Lakeview Wealth Management: “Try not to let finances stress you out ”

By Jason Hartman
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry not to let finances stress you out — Now, that is easier said than done. It gets the best of us and anyone who says they have never been stressed about money is probably kidding themselves. The goal is to not let it consume you. Lay out a plan, stick to it, and have confidence. If there is financial stress in your life, it is all about choices. Make a different choice with what you earn or what you spend. Sometimes it comes down to a simple change of your mindset.

