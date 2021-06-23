Intel creates a business unit dedicated to networking and edge
US chip giant Intel is on a bit of a roll in the telecoms sector thanks in part to the growth of OpenRAN, so it has decided to create a new silo dedicated to it. The Network and Edge Group will be headed up by Nick McKeown, who was already a part-time Intel employee following its acquisition of Barefoot Networks in 2019. He has presumably been sufficiently impressed with Intel’s telecoms efforts since then to fully commit himself to the effort. The former head of Intel’s Netwok Platforms group, Sandra Rivera, will run the datacenter and AI side of things. They will both report directly to CEO Pat Gelsinger.telecoms.com