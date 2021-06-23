Cancel
Crude Oil Remains Bid With Focus on OPEC+ and Eia Stock Report

By Ole Hansen
fxempire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil continues higher with WTI and Brent both reaching levels last seen in 2018. This during a period where rallies across other commodities, especially in metals and key crops have run into corrections. While the energy sector remain supported by an ongoing recovery in global fuel demand and tightening supply, controlled by OPEC+, other sectors have been hurt by a stronger dollar, improved crop weather and Chinese efforts to curb metal prices.

www.fxempire.com
Trafficinvesting.com

Weekly Energy Recap: Despite Delay In OPEC+ Final Decision, Oil Prices Hold Steady

Even though OPEC+ delayed a decision on the oil output strategy for the second half of the year, oil prices were firm above $75 per barrel for both benchmarks. Brent crude price closed the week steady at $76.17 per barrel—surprisingly only one cent lower than last week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed the week higher at $75.16 per barrel marking the sixth weekly gain.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Rig count inches up as oil markets await OPEC decision

Shale oil companies are in a holding pattern as global crude markets wait out an unusual delay among OPEC and its allies whether to boost the cartel’s production as reopening economies boost demand. Drillers added five rigs this week, raising the U.S. count to 475, according to oil-field services company...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Waver as OPEC+ Fails to Resolve UAE Dispute

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled shallowly mixed following choppy trading. Officials with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and nine additional oil-producing countries haggled over production quotas, while RBOB and ULSD futures rallied ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Oil prices settle mixed with OPEC+ meeting in focus

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices settled mixed on Friday as traders eyed a key meeting from major oil-producing countries. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 7 cents to settle at 75.16 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 33 cents to close at 76.17 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Financial World

Oil prices gain traction amid a likely delay in OPEC+ supply cut, demand prospects

On Thursday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices feathered up as much as 2 per cent after OPEC+ sources had unveiled that the 14-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries alongside their Russia-backed allies could step back from an earlier proposal of an output hike of 0.4 million bpd between August and December this year, while a sharp shoot-up in global fuel demands following an ease of pandemic restrictions in major economies such as the US and EU, prodded Permian Basin acres holders to gamble on a $100 per barrel crude oil this year, sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity.
Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Show Strength

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially dipped during the course of the week, but then turned around to recapture the $75 level. This is a market that I think continues to see a lot of upward pressure, even though we are a little bit overextended. That being said, the market has recently broken out of an ascending triangle, so that should be paid close attention to. With that, I like the idea of buying dips as they occur, as we are clearly in a very bullish market.
Oil Prices in 6-Week Rally as OPEC+ Dillydally Stokes Hope for Cautious Hike

Investing.com – Crude oil prices notched a sixth-weekly win Friday despite a sluggish end to the week as OPEC+ struggled to reach consensus on plans to ease production curbs. On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures rose 7 cents to $75.16 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE),...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

OPEC+ allies fight over output with inflation outlook at stake

OPEC+ allies were locked in a tense diplomatic standoff on Friday after a dispute that threatens to send oil prices sharply higher. As of early afternoon in London, the group had failed to find a way out of the impasse, with both sides entrenched in their demands, delegates said. If the negotiations fail, the fallback position is that there will be no increase in output, one of them said. That would squeeze an already tight market, risking a further inflationary price spike.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Oil-producing Countries Postpone Decision On Output Increase

Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday. The 13 members of OPEC and 10 allies were expected to make a decision to continue to moderately increase output beyond July. The...
MarketWatch

Oil futures trim gains after reports OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday

Oil futures remained solidly higher but off session highs Thursday after news reports said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies postponed its meeting until Friday, delaying a decision on further relaxing production cuts beginning next month. West Texas crude for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up $1.45, or 2%, at $74.92 a barrel after trading as high as $76.22 a barrel in earlier activity. Crude was lifted by expectations OPEC+ would agree to boost output by another 500,000 barrels or so beginning in August, an increase seen as likely to be easily absorbed by the market amid expectations for rising demand in coming months. The delay comes after a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee failed to come to a conclusion on recommendations. The JMMC is expected to meet again Friday ahead of the OPEC+ gathering.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Rises as Market Waits for OPEC+ Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose toward $74 a barrel as the market waited for a meeting later on Thursday at which OPEC+ will decide on production levels. Futures in New York edged higher after adding 0.7% on Wednesday. A familiar dynamic has emerged in the alliance, with Russia and Kazakhstan proposing boosting supply while Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies favor a more caution, according to delegates. Although the group is expected to return some barrels in August, nervousness over the delta virus variant may limit the boost.
U.S. Crude Oil Prices Top $75 a Barrel, the Highest Since 2018

Oil prices broke above $75 a barrel on Thursday to a near three-year-high ahead of a decision from key producers on production policy for the second half of 2021. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August settled up 2.4%, or $1.76, at $75.23 a barrel, hitting its highest level since October 2018. The international benchmark Brent crude for September climbed 2%, or $1.49, to $76.10 per barrel.
Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects

NEW YORK (July 2): Oil prices rose roughly 2% on Thursday on indications that OPEC+ producers could increase output more slowly than expected in coming months, while rising global fuel demand causes supply to tighten. Brent crude settled at $75.84 a barrel, up $1.22, or 1.6%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Oil prices rally as traders await OPEC+ decision

NEW YORK, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices moved noticeably higher on Thursday as traders eyed a key meeting of major oil-producing countries. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1.76 U.S. dollars to settle at 75.23 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, hitting its highest level since October 2018. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.22 dollars to close at 75.84 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.