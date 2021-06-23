Crude Oil Remains Bid With Focus on OPEC+ and Eia Stock Report
Crude oil continues higher with WTI and Brent both reaching levels last seen in 2018. This during a period where rallies across other commodities, especially in metals and key crops have run into corrections. While the energy sector remain supported by an ongoing recovery in global fuel demand and tightening supply, controlled by OPEC+, other sectors have been hurt by a stronger dollar, improved crop weather and Chinese efforts to curb metal prices.www.fxempire.com