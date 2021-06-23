Cancel
NZD/USD extends correction, rises toward 0.7050

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD is pushing higher for the third straight day. US Dollar Index struggles to stage a convincing rebound. Eyes on IHS Markit's preliminary PMI reports for US. Following Monday's decisive recovery, the NZD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday and gained 35 pips. On Wednesday, the pair continues to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.23% on the day at 0.7038.

www.fxstreet.com
MarketsFXStreet.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower: Is this the Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
MarketsForexTV.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Possible bullish extension toward 0.7600

AUD/USD is in recovery mode in the near term, but its bullish potential is limited. The AUD/USD pair recovered on Friday to close the week in the red in the 0.7520 price zone. Before recovering, …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bear-Trap Warns Of Correction But Upticks Likely To Be Limited

The Euro is trading within a narrow range in early Monday, as extended US holiday lowers volumes. Last Friday’s post-NFP action left bullish candle (the first after four consecutive red daily candles) with long tail, marking the failure at pivotal Fibo support at 1.1836 (76.4% of 1.1704/1.2266) and generating initial signal of bear-trap.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD to benefit from commodities short covering, softer greenback

RBA in focus and markets lookout for a less hawkish outcome. AUD/USD is on the verge of a significant pullback to retest 0.7500. The Aussie is firmer than it was a week ago, with bulls back at the helm and risk appetite in general supported by the “Goldilocks” view of last week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Risk-appetite likely to limit the downside

US Treasury yields were sharply down on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY. Wall Street keeps rallying, with the S&P closing at record levels for seven days in a row. USD/JPY is correcting lower in the near-term, the decline may accelerate once below 110.80. The USD/JPY pair hit 111.65, its highest since...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps bounce off three-month low towards 1.1900 amid mixed cues

EUR/USD edges higher following the strong daily gains from early April lows. US jobs report, ECB’s Lagarde favored bounce off multi-day low. Recovery moves struggle amid policymakers’ indecision, light calendar in Asia. EUR/USD grinds higher above 1.1860, following Friday’s recovery from the three-month bottom, amid the initial Asian session on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US recovery continues, dollar to keep strengthening

The US added 860,000 job positions in June, beating the market’s expectations. Stocks surged, and government bond yields decline amid a better mood. EUR/USD is technically bearish, with sellers likely surging on approaches to 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its weekly losses on Friday, ending the week in...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency Market: EM overbought USD and weekly trades

The overall driver to USD currency pairs this week are located in EM currencies as the main EM currencies are severely overbought. Due to overbought USD in the EM space, EM overbought will automatically drive G28 USD currencies lower. No difference exists to EM and G28 currencies except the currency...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold eases off two-week high as US dollar firms

BENGALURU (July 5): Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases

Jul. 5—RIYADH — Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said. Its purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Scope to reach the 0.71 during the next two days – Westpac

In the view of economists at Westpac, Friday’s sharp reversal indicates potential for 0.7100 to be tested during the next day or two. Nonetheless, at the time of writing, NZD/USD fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback as the kiwi takes a U-turn from the short-term key resistance line towards the 0.7000, down 0.08% around 0.7023.
StocksFXStreet.com

European stocks meander lower as US markets close for Independence Day

European stocks slid early on Monday as they continue to run up and down well-worn ranges. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose for a 7th straight session and notched another all-time high after a strong jobs report. The nonfarm payrolls report indicated US employers added 850,000 jobs last month, the strongest number in 10 months and a sign that hiring is accelerating as pandemic-era support is scaled back. However, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, against expectations it would fall to 5.6%. In all this was a positive report for stocks, indicating solid-but-not-too-hot economic recovery and keeping the Fed on the course the market sees it on. Yields fell, with the 10-year back to its lowest since March, and the dollar eased back after being bid up all week. The soft finish last week for the dollar has continued into Monday but we should caution that the Independence Day holiday today, held over from yesterday, will keep US markets closed, and maybe keep equities from making any serious moves. Overnight Asian shares were steady as the Caixin services PMI fell to a14-month low.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds comfortably above 0.7000 mark, lacks follow-through

NZD/USD edged higher for the second straight session amid a subdued USD demand. Diminishing odds for an earlier Fed rate hike move kept the USD bulls on the defensive. A softer risk tone held bulls from placing fresh bets around the perceived riskier kiwi. The NZD/USD pair traded with a...