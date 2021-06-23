Cancel
Winona, MN

Winona set to repeal food truck restrictions

 13 days ago

The food trucks are coming. The Winona City Council is poised to roll back restrictions on mobile food vendors and welcome them on a regular basis. On Monday, the City Council tentatively agreed to eliminate the biggest restriction on food trucks: the brick and mortar rule. Under this rule in the city’s current ordinance, only food trucks associated with a brick and mortar restaurant may operate on city streets and parking lots, effectively prohibiting most vendors.

