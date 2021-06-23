Winona set to repeal food truck restrictions
The food trucks are coming. The Winona City Council is poised to roll back restrictions on mobile food vendors and welcome them on a regular basis. On Monday, the City Council tentatively agreed to eliminate the biggest restriction on food trucks: the brick and mortar rule. Under this rule in the city’s current ordinance, only food trucks associated with a brick and mortar restaurant may operate on city streets and parking lots, effectively prohibiting most vendors.www.winonapost.com