Europe’s economy is booming as nations cast off crisis shackles
FRANKFURT/LONDON (June 23): Europe’s private-sector economy is booming, accompanied by mounting inflation pressures as coronavirus restrictions loosen across the region. Surveys of purchasing managers by IHS Markit showed euro-area activity growing at the fastest pace in 15 years, with companies struggling to keep up with demand and prices surging. The equivalent UK index was only slightly below May’s record, with firms hiring staff quicker than at any time since it began collecting data in 1998.www.theedgemarkets.com