AIDAcara Has Been Sold

MIAMI, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official, Royal Caribbean International is back in the U.S. and delivering the long overdue cruise vacations that families and travelers of all ages have missed. A nearly 16-month journey led up to the moment yesterday when Freedom of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship in the U.S. to welcome guests and the first cruise ship to do so from PortMiami, the cruise capital of the world. Sailing with 93% of the onboard community fully vaccinated and just in time for Fourth of July weekend, Freedom set off on the first cruise of a summer-long series of 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay - the cruise line's top-rated private island destination - and Nassau, The Bahamas.