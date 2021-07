The total employment level, however, remains 7.13 million below where it was in February 2020. The US economy saw a spike in jobs growth in June as it looks to recover from last year’s hit. The United States Labor Department announced on July 2 that the growth exceeded expectations within the 30 days. Nonfarm payrolls saw an 850,000 increase for the month, up from the 583,000 recorded in May and against the Dow Jones estimate of 706,000.