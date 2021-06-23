Cancel
On Tuesday, Microsoft’s market capitalization hit $2 trillion for the first time. It’s the second U.S. corporation to achieve this milestone. And perhaps not coincidentally, there were only two corporations with a $2+ trillion market cap as of the close of market yesterday, Apple—which first hit the $2 trillion market cap milestone almost one year earlier—and Microsoft. When I checked Microsoft’s market cap this morning, it sat right at $1.999 billion.

Stocks
Microsoft
Business
Apple
Economy
Stock Market
Markets
Facebook
Google
Amazon
InternetPosted by
The Motley Fool

At the Trillion-Dollar Mark, Is Facebook a Buy?

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) joined the other tech giants in the four-comma club on Monday. The social media giant temporarily topped $1 trillion in market value, rising 4.2% after the District Court for the District of Columbia threw out an antitrust suit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and more than 40 states.
Internettechstartups.com

Facebook is now a trillion company; hits a $1 trillion market cap for the first time

On July 11, 2011, Facebook became the first website to top one trillion page views per month, leading some financial analysts to speculate that Facebook could be the first one-trillion company. But that title was taken by Apple when its shares hit the magic number of $207.05 on August 18, 2018, making it the first US company in history to be worth more than $1 trillion on a public stock market.
InternetLos Angeles Daily News

Facebook rises to $1 trillion value after FTC lawsuit dismissed

Facebook shares posted their biggest intraday gain in two months after it won a dismissal of two antitrust cases, pushing its market value above $1 trillion for the first time. The social-media giant jumped as much as 4.4%, the most since April 29 after a judge granted Facebook’s request to...
Internetbizjournals

Facebook vaults into the $1 trillion valuation club

The dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit on Monday helped to put Facebook Inc. into the $1 trillion club, achieving a market valuation that only four other companies have hit on U.S. stock exchanges. The Menlo Park social media giant's stock jumped more than 4% on Monday after a judge tossed...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Zuckerberg Gets Trillion-Dollar Gift On Elon Musk's Birthday

It's Elon Musk's birthday today. But it's Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg who got the $1 trillion gift in the S&P 500. The market value of the S&P 500 communication service giant Facebook (FB) hit $1 trillion on June 28. That's somewhat of a surprise as many investors thought Musk's Tesla (TSLA) would hit the milestone first. And only rubbing it in more: Today is Musk's 50th.
StocksInvestorPlace

How to Profit From These 3 Trillion-Dollar Stocks

Depending on where one looks, it’s been a good year for the stock market. And today, based on what we’re seeing from three trillion-dollar plus tech giants price charts, that trend is set become more friendly with the following three stocks to buy. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrials. It’s up...
StocksEntrepreneur

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Tech giant Microsoft joined the likes of Apple and oil company Saudi Aramco in reaching the $2 trillion marker on Tuesday, CNN reports. Stock valuation closed just $300 million below that at a whopping $265.51 million, still gaining a solid 1.1% during...
POTUSFortune

The real feat of Microsoft’s $2 trillion milestone

Remember back in the late '80s and '90s when Microsoft was king of the world? Back when Windows was the window to personal computing? Back in the days when billionaire cofounder Bill Gates got rich bringing on the digital revolution (and bullying other businesses into submission), just before his successor, Steve Ballmer, dropped the ball by missing out on phones?
Businesskyma.com

Microsoft’s value reaches $2 trillion, joins Apple in exclusive club

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Microsoft's market capitalization topped $2 trillion during trading on Tuesday, which joins Apple as the only other company to reach that status. The tech giant first passed the $1 trillion marj just two years ago, but it got a big boos from the pandemic as consumer demand shot up because people spent more time on their devices.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

After Apple: Microsoft is now worth $ 2 trillion too

Microsoft reached a market capitalization of $ 2 trillion on Tuesday after the value of a share in the software company on the New York Stock Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $ 265.51. After Apple, Microsoft is the second US company to break the two trillion dollar barrier. Apple had...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft hits $2 Trillion valuation on Windows 11 enthusiasm

Microsoft has just joined Apple in the exclusive $2 trillion valuation club. The company achieved the feat 2 years and 2 months after hitting a $1 trillion market cap in April 2019, after taking 44 years to reach that first milestone. Apple was the first to hit the mark, in...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Microsoft crosses $2 trillion valuation mark in intraday trading

Microsoft Corp.'s valuation briefly crossed the $2 trillion threshold in intraday trading Tuesday, though the stock later pulled back slightly and Microsoft failed to close out the session with its market value above the milestone mark. Shares of Microsoft traded as high as $265.79 Tuesday, above the $265.55 price needed to give it a $2 trillion valuation, but shares ultimately finished the day pennies shy at $265.51 for a valuation of $1.9997 trillion based on a share count of 7.531 billion. Microsoft is looking to join Apple Inc. , which is the only U.S. company to have closed a trading day with a market capitalization above $2 trillion. Apple is now worth about $2.2 trillion. Both technology giants benefited strongly during the pandemic, with Microsoft seeing growing demand for its cloud-computing service, workplace-productivity solutions, and personal computers. Microsoft shares have gained 32.4% over the past 12 months as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 65%.
BusinessTelegraph

Microsoft becomes second US company worth $2 trillion

Microsoft has become only the second US company to be worth more than $2 trillion (£1.4bn), beating Amazon into an ultra-exclusive club previously only occupied by Apple. The Seattle-based computing behemoth soared just above the mark on Tuesday on the back of strong expectations for its booming cloud computing business.
IndustryInvestorPlace

The No. 1 Stock to Buy for the Emergence of the $11 TRILLION Hydrogen Economy

Today, the electric vehicle megatrend is firing on all cylinders. The electric vehicle market has found itself smack dab in the epicenter of a coordinated world effort to dramatically and rapidly slash carbon emissions. I call it the “Clean Energy Revolution.” And whether anyone likes it or not, we’re sprinting...
BusinessForbes

How Microsoft’s Digital Transformation Created A Trillion Dollar Gain

At a time when most digital transformations are falling short, last week’s appointment of CEO Satya Nadella as chair of Microsoft’s board is a shout of confidence in Nadella’s leadership and in the digital transformation that he has led since 2014. After having split the CEO and chairman’s roles in 2014, rejoining them is an unusual governance move.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Big Disruptor in a $2.5 Trillion Market

There are few industries that have more potential to be disrupted than real estate, and that's exactly why Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is on the radar of some of our experts. In this Fool Live video, recorded on June 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers explain why this disruptive real estate company could have tons of room to grow.
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Highlights the Accessibility Gains in Windows 11

With the Windows 11 drama starting to finally crest, Microsoft has begun sharing more information about the new platform. Starting with its accessibility features. “I’m excited to share our ambition to empower people with disabilities to achieve more with Windows and more specifically, what’s coming in Windows 11,” Microsoft’s Jeff Petty writes. “We’ve got a lot to share.”