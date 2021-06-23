Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Big names, good cause: Ashley for the Arts returns

winonapost.com
 13 days ago

After a year of uncertainty and minimal in-person activities, Ashley for the Arts is set to return this August with live music, art, family fun and much more to welcome their fans and festival goers back. The annual, three-day music and art festival, hosted by Ashley Furniture Industries, takes place August 12, 13 and 14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Not only does this one-of-a-kind event raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local non-profits, they also pride themselves on providing affordable access to live music and art for the whole family.

www.winonapost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Winona, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
Winona, MN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Clare Dunn
Person
Shane Martin
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Ashley
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Art Festival#Street Performers#Millennium Park#Little Big Town#Spaceheaters#The Memories#Tremendos Musical Del Sur#Blondie Blue#Double Take#Travace#Generators#Little Warriors Drumline#Hallowed Ground#The Marshall Tucker Band#The Soldiers Walk Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy