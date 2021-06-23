Big names, good cause: Ashley for the Arts returns

After a year of uncertainty and minimal in-person activities, Ashley for the Arts is set to return this August with live music, art, family fun and much more to welcome their fans and festival goers back. The annual, three-day music and art festival, hosted by Ashley Furniture Industries, takes place August 12, 13 and 14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Not only does this one-of-a-kind event raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local non-profits, they also pride themselves on providing affordable access to live music and art for the whole family.