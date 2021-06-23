Sister Judy retiring; St. Stan’s could relocate in 2023
Big changes are coming to Winona’s Catholic schools. Cotter Schools President Sister Judith Schaefer will step down on October 1, and current principal Mary Eileen Fitch will become the next president. Prior to this change, Cotter will officially merge with the elementary-level Winona Area Catholic Schools (WACS) and take charge of all Catholic education in Winona starting July 1. Schaefer said relocating elementary students to Cotter could take place by fall 2023 and might involve renovating or constructing a building.www.winonapost.com