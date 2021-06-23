Registration open for Shakespeare festival education programs

School may be finished for the year, but there are still opportunities to learn this summer. Registration is now open for summer education programs at Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF). Youth programs are available for children as young as 4 up through recently graduated high school seniors. Programs will take place in person, and are led by a company of professional teaching artists. All classes will take place outdoors in tents on the Winona State University Campus, following CDC and GRSF company policy.