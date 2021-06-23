Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Registration open for Shakespeare festival education programs

winonapost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool may be finished for the year, but there are still opportunities to learn this summer. Registration is now open for summer education programs at Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF). Youth programs are available for children as young as 4 up through recently graduated high school seniors. Programs will take place in person, and are led by a company of professional teaching artists. All classes will take place outdoors in tents on the Winona State University Campus, following CDC and GRSF company policy.

www.winonapost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Society
Winona, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Theater Company#High School#Arts#Cdc#Will S Creative Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy