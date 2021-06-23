Cancel
Winona County, MN

County opposes man’s claims to historic cemetery

 13 days ago

An out-of-state developer wants to take over the Whitewater Falls Cemetery near Elba and sell natural burial plots, but state and Winona County officials want to stop him. MPR News first reported late last month that Edward Bixby of New Jersey-based Destination Destiny was attempting to assume ownership of the cemetery via adverse possession, despite state law saying cemeteries were exempt from that process. Although the 2.5-acre plot is worth $69,000 according to county records, Bixby would be taking it for free. His efforts elicited a cease-and-desist letter from Winona County.

