Cryptocurrencies in a relief rally as investors buy the dip

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency prices bounced back as investors rushed to buy the dips after yesterday’s crash. Bitcoin surged to more than $34,000 while Ether, Binance Coin, and Cardano rose by more than 10%. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap rose by more than 8%. The recent weakness came after China started a major crackdown on the coins. The country asked financial companies in the country to identify and lock all accounts dealing with the currencies. It has also intensified its crackdown on mining operations. Analysts expect that many Chinese dealing with the coins will shift their operations to other countries. Still, it is unclear whether the relief rally will hold since Bitcoin failed to move above $40,000 last week.

