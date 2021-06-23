S&P 500 (ES SPY) Technical Forecast: Buy the dip or get chopped up

Heading into the close the FTSE 100 is flat, while on Wall Street the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are all higher. While stock markets have tempered some of their initial post-NFP excitement but the overall atmosphere is still a positive one. American traders already have one foot out the door ahead of the long weekend, with volumes seeping away even now, which points towards Monday as one of those days on trading floors when admin gets done or frivolous games are enjoyed by bored traders. Today’s NFP number is certainly moving in the right direction, gaining by yet another solid amount, but with earnings still only rising by a small amount and the headline unemployment rate actually ticking up there was no rush away from stocks and towards assets likely to benefit from an earlier than expected tightening of policy. Indeed, so far this afternoon small caps have been firmly out of favour while tech stocks are once again making great strides, a sign that the rotation back to growth from value still has some room to play out.