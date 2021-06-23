S&P 500 (ES SPY) Technical Forecast: Buy the dip or get chopped up
Buy the dip works again as markets rally. Is this another record rally or some choppy trading?. Nasdaq now takes on the leadership role but market breadth diminishes. Tuesday's price action confirmed the bounce witnessed on Monday as the Nasdaq decided to lead the way higher. About time you might say as this one has been lagging since April. Markets are becoming increasingly choppy as the summer progresses, no surprise given equity market valuations and summer volumes in play now that last Friday's quadruple witching is out of the way. For those not familiar with the term, quadruple witching is the simultaneous expiry of four (quadruple) derivative contracts. Namely stock index options & futures, single stock options & single stock futures. As a result volume can go through the roof on these days.www.fxstreet.com