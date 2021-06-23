Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Premiere digital art conference and exhibit at Winona State

winonapost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week the Winona community will get the opportunity to explore art from renowned and up-and-coming digital artists from around the world. That’s because Winona State University (WSU) is hosting this year’s International Digital Media and Arts Association’s (IDMAA) conference and exhibition — the latter of which will feature everything from videos, interactive virtual reality, and still media, to sculptures, photos, paintings, and even rugs that were made using some form of digital tools. Both the IDMAA conference and free exhibition will be from June 24 to 27 at WSU.

www.winonapost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
London Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Winona, MN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Public Art#Winona State University#Zoom#The Denver Art Museum#Wsu Art Collections#Idmaa Conference Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy