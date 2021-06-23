Premiere digital art conference and exhibit at Winona State

Next week the Winona community will get the opportunity to explore art from renowned and up-and-coming digital artists from around the world. That’s because Winona State University (WSU) is hosting this year’s International Digital Media and Arts Association’s (IDMAA) conference and exhibition — the latter of which will feature everything from videos, interactive virtual reality, and still media, to sculptures, photos, paintings, and even rugs that were made using some form of digital tools. Both the IDMAA conference and free exhibition will be from June 24 to 27 at WSU.