Cotter relay sets PR in state race

On day 2 of the 2021 Colorado State Track and Field Championships, Western Slope teams showed their prowess in both the distance races and relays. It was all about the Basalt Longhorns in the 3A girls 3200-meter run as the team put three girls on the podium. Katelyn Maley led the way placing second with a time of 11:06, followed by Bower in fourth and Lane in eighth. Maley valiantly led for the majority of the eight-lap race but was narrowly passed in the final lap.