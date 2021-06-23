Cotter relay sets PR in state race
The Cotter girls four-by-800-meter relay team set a personal record with a time of 9:52.64 minutes and a seventh-place finish which earned them All State honors and an opportunity to stand on the awards podium to receive their medals. The first runner was eighth grader Claire Heiring; the second runner was senior Aubrey Williams, competing in her final race as a high school athlete; third was eighth grader Sonja Semling, and the anchor leg was run by senior Claire Ebertowski, who also competed for her last time as a Cotter Rambler.www.winonapost.com