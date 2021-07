As the world re-opens, which habits will you take with you, and which will you leave behind? This is a fresh start for all of us, to reassess our life as we know it, and think about what we want for the future. I know that many of you have had major changes this past year. Whether that be moving, a job change, loss of loved ones, business disruptions, friendship disagreements, there has been a lot going on. It’s ok to make changes, and sometimes it is for the best. I encourage you to reassess your daily habits and decide which are serving you in a healthy way, and which you may be able to leave behind.