The absolutely wonderful shape-building factory game 'shapez.io' has a Puzzle DLC out
Out now is the Puzzle DLC for shapez.io, a wonderful Factorio-like game about slicing up shapes to make new shapes. shapez.io is a pretty relaxing game overall where you have to build factories for the automated production of geometric shapes. As the level increases, the shapes become more and more complex, and you have to spread out on the infinite map. To get an idea of it the developer released a new trailer recently:www.gamingonlinux.com