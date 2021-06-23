Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The absolutely wonderful shape-building factory game 'shapez.io' has a Puzzle DLC out

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut now is the Puzzle DLC for shapez.io, a wonderful Factorio-like game about slicing up shapes to make new shapes. shapez.io is a pretty relaxing game overall where you have to build factories for the automated production of geometric shapes. As the level increases, the shapes become more and more complex, and you have to spread out on the infinite map. To get an idea of it the developer released a new trailer recently:

www.gamingonlinux.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Puzzles#Game Store#The Puzzle Dlc#Zachtronics#Gpl#Itch Io#Humble Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Faerie Alchemy - Puzzle Game

Transmute magical elements to combine them into rarified forms. Faerie Alchemy is a more than a match-3 puzzle game. It …. Transmute magical elements to combine them into rarified forms. Faerie Alchemy is a more than a match-3 puzzle game. It is simple to understand with deep complexity to master as you aim for higher heights of elements and score. Subsoap's arcade cascading matching game is now available. This release includes many features the original classic version does not have. To play Faerie Alchemy, the player drops two elemental pieces at a time into the game board. As three or more elements combine, the elemental pieces group together to form an elemental piece of the next highest quality at the lowest left area of the game board where the original group occupied. The strategy is in dropping pieces in ways which ensure cascades into higher and higher elemental tiers. Faerie Alchemy is the kind of game which is easy to learn but difficult to master. The game offers a great deal of replay value for those who wish to chase the highest scores possible. Faerie Alchemy is a premium game with no ads or IAPs.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Hand-drawn puzzle-platformer Out of Line heads to Xbox later this year

Out of Line is a hand-drawn puzzle-platformer by developer Nerd Monkeys, heading to Xbox later this year, and is about a young boy with amnesia trying to escape an oppressive factory regime. Nerd Monkeys’ upcoming puzzle-platformer will be taking us on a journey of self-discovery with the protagonist, San, in...
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: World’s End Club Has a Puzzling Lack of Puzzles

I went into World’s End Club knowing how well-received Kazutaka Kodaka’s Danganronpa series has been. With so many loyal fans hungry for more, surely there is magic in this writer’s fingertips. And the premise echoed one of my favourite Japanese stories; a group of kids on a class trip suddenly pitted against one another in a game of survival. If I was going to sink a week’s worth of my gaming time into something new, a Japanese action puzzle game sounded like the perfect way to avoid my MMOs.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

The Wonderful 101 Remastered Vorkken Mode DLC Announced

The Wonderful 101 Remastered is getting new DLC with the announcement of the Vorkken mode. It was shown during a live stream for the Time Attack mode. Prince Vorkken is the captain of the Guyzoch space pirates and one of the primary villains in The Wonderful 101. He is Immorta’s older brother and Wonder-Red’s competitor. Based on the video shared by Platinum Games during their live stream, he could be a new playable DLC character who will get a separate mode.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Puzzle Adventure Indigo 7 Rocks Out This July

Fans of puzzle games like Puyo Puyo Tetris have reason to be excited today. Dolores Entertainment’s Indigo 7: Quest for Love is coming this July. It’s a musical romance with cartoony graphics, and plenty of content. It’s coming first to PS4/PS5 on July 6th (America) and 7th (Europe); then it’s coming to Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S on July 8th. And if you snag it quickly enough, you can enjoy a 20% discount off the regular price.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Restore the Missing Colors in the Surreal Puzzle Adventure Game Discolored

In Discolored you explore a strange and desolate roadside diner at the end of an abandoned highway trying to restore the colors that have gone missing. The inspiration for this game comes from science fiction shows like “The Twilight Zone” and books by Ray Bradbury. I love how those stories have an otherworldly quality to them, giving off a sense of mystery with a slight hint of something uneasy in the air. However, at the same time there is a sense of wonder while experiencing the surreal nature of those worlds. I wanted to create something similar to that with Discolored.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Two Dots app review: a simple and fun puzzle game 2021

Two Dots by Playdots is a simple, but very addictive little iPhone puzzle app that’s a great way to pass some time. The developers of this game have combined a simple game of strategy with quirky music and cute little characters in a winning combination that appeals to people of all ages.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Cubism: How An Architectural Mindset Spawned An Intuitive VR Puzzle Game

Thomas Van Bouwel is the one-man developer behind Cubism, one the best puzzle games available on the Oculus Quest. Van Bouwel now works full time on Cubism and is developing a set of DLC levels for the game, but five years ago he was working in a completely different industry with no experience in the world of VR.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle game Loopindex releasing on Switch this week

Ratalakia Games and Somepx are bringing Loopindex to Switch this week, the two companies announced today. It’ll be launching digitally on June 25. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. It’s time to explore the virtual land of Loopindex! Its vast, uncharted lands are full of puzzles...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

HUE² is a new relaxing puzzle game out now for iOS

Indie game developer Artem Trembach has released a new relaxing puzzler called HUE², which is available to download now as a paid title on iOS. HUE² is a puzzle game best suited for relaxing, short playthrough sessions. With 377 levels overall, Trembach says the game is intended to bring you calmness, peace and a sense of harmony.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition DLC adds Sonic and Sonic levels in the game

Another licensed crossover DLC has arrived on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This time, Sonic the Hedgehog crossovers with Minecraft. A $7.99 DLC pack gives players access to 25 different skins you can use in any world. These skins include Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Shadow, Tails, and many others. It also gives access to Sonic recreated levels, including the Green Hill Zone as well as Chao Garden. You can get the Sonic x Minecraft DLC from Minecraft‘s marketplace.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The Rewinder, a Chinese mythology puzzle game, hits Switch in Q4 2021

Publisher Gamera Game and developer Misty Mountain Studio are bringing Chinese mythology puzzle game The Rewinder to Nintendo Switch in Q4 2021, in addition to releasing it on PC via Steam. It has a new PC demo as part of Steam Next Fest, and the game hopes to charm players with its “unique ink-like pixel art style.” However, its most recent trailer is most likely to grab your attention with its pretty and melancholic original song by indie musician KALA. Give it a listen.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Graveyard Keeper: Game of Crone DLC Available Now

For any new hallowed ground handlers in our midst, Graveyard Keeper is the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time. Your main objectives are to build and manage your own graveyard, but once you have done that why not expand into other ventures? It’s important to use all the resources you can find, though you may have to find some…inventive shortcuts to keep your overhead low. After all, this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business. It’s also a love story, and did we mention there are zombies, communist donkeys, and alcoholic talking skulls?
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

2007 Was An Absolutely Ridiculous Year For Video Games

I never really noticed until just now, but 2007 was an absolutely ridiculous year for video games, wasn't it?. I know that every now and again we're blessed with a year packed with huge releases, of course. I always regard 2004 (Halo 2, Half-Life 2, GTA: San Andreas, World Of Warcraft, The Sims 2) as a massive one. More recently 2017 proved itself with the likes of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Nier Automata, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Persona 5. But 2007? Somehow I forgot about 2007. I'm an idiot. I'd like to thank Reddit user FugginCandle for reminding me of one of the best gaming years of my life. Heck, just take a look at some of the releases below!
Video GamesArchDaily

GeoGuessr Game Uses Street View to Create a Geographical Puzzle

A geographic discovery game based on Google imagery, GeoGuessr requires players to guess various locations worldwide using only the clues provided by a Street view. Created in 2013, the game has taken on new relevance amidst the pandemic, as it provides a virtual travel experience. From desolate roads to famous sites, the game teases deductive reasoning, requiring players to make use of any clue, from signs, language, flags, landscape, to pinpoint their surroundings.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

WB Montréal Reportedly Has Tons Of DLC Planned For Gotham Knights

Believe it or not, the near-total lack of new details doesn’t mean Gotham Knights has gotten lost in the deepest recesses of development hell. WB Montréal’s open-world Batman adventure, a quasi-reboot of the Arkhamverse established by Rocksteady back in the 2000s, takes place in a version of Gotham City where the Dark Knight himself has met a premature end via means unknown. While little beyond that premise is known about the game, it’s presumed that the circumstances of Bruce Wayne’s apparent death will form a key part of the story, besides serving as the catalyst for its premise.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Puzzle for free next week in The Spectrum Retreat, courtesy of the Epic Games Store

We could all use a good weekend getaway, but that’s still not realistic for many. Instead, perhaps a digital excursion will suffice. Next Thursday, you can claim The Spectrum Retreat for free on the Epic Games Store to do exactly that. Heck, you can even download it and have it ready for right when you get off work on Friday if you really want to go for the authentic experience.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Out of Line Review: A Gorgeous, Unique Puzzle-Platformer

If I have one gaming genre that I’m just not good at, it would be platformers. And yet, despite my total lack of platforming prowess, I still really enjoy them. I mean, what kind of monster honestly doesn’t like a good Mario game (especially Super Mario Bros. 3)? Add in some gorgeous hand-painted visuals, and a game becomes just about impossible for me to resist. And so it was with Nerd Monkeys’ Out of Line, a unique little 2D puzzle-platformer.