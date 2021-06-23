Cancel
Two ways Montclair schools failed us (Letter)

Montclair Local
Montclair Local
On Monday, June 21, when walking to the post office on Watchung Avenue, I passed Watchung School. I saw that the playground was closed and torn up, while many students were “enjoying” their recess on the narrow sidewalk of Fairfield Street. In addition, I saw some youngsters playing in the...

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair, we must do more to protect transgender community (Town Square)

An open letter to the Montclair mayor and Township Council:. The Trans Affirming Alliance, which provides services to the trans and non-binary community, is thankful Montclair’s mayor and Township Council passed Ordinance O-21-15, “Ordinance Concerning Unisex Restrooms,” which establishes that most single-occupancy restrooms in the township must be gender-neutral. We applaud the efforts Council member Peter Yacobellis has undertaken in championing for the trans and non-binary community — an often-marginalized segment of our community.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

I’m worried kids will mimic trusted adults using pot (Letter)

Children as young as 5 or 6 years old are very observant, inquisitive and can ask questions. The scenario I’m about to portray is made up, however could happen in real life. Mom and Dad are either smoking or growing marijuana in their cellar for their own recreational or medicinal use. Their children grow up seeing this. When a child enters school, they are taught by their teachers at a young age that drugs are bad, and continue drug education into junior high school, being told about the evil of drugs. When these children start asking Mom and Dad about their use of marijuana they are told drugs are bad. but marijuana is a good drug. and helps mommy and daddy to relax. As these children enter high school and observe their peers smoking marijuana, they think to themselves: If Mom and Dad smoke and grow marijuana it can’t be that harmful. So they begin smoking marijuana.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Trumpets sold to historic redeveloper

After two years on the market, Trumpets Jazz Club has sold. Hanini Group of Newark bought the former club and residential building at 6 Depot Square in April for $1.2 million. The developers plan to create a restaurant with outdoor dining and a separate cafe area, convert two apartments on the property to four, and bring back historical features such as decorative cornices and brickwork on the building, which was built in 1880.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Both parties fail us when it comes to immigration (Letter)

The New Jersey State Senate and Assembly recently passed bills that would ban counties from signing new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts. The bills will also prohibit counties with existing ICE contracts (Essex, Hudson and Bergen) from renewing them. The legislation is awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature. The two...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair woman fled when she saw burglar in her home, police say

On June 23, Montclair Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Parkhurst Place, police said. A woman reported that she was sitting in her sun room toward the rear of the house when she saw a man standing behind a half wall that separates the sunroom and the kitchen, police said. As soon as the woman made eye contact with the man, she fled from the house and ran to a neighbor’s house, where she contacted the police.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Parents, kids gather to ‘Celebrate Everyone’ moving up in Montclair schools

Parents and other supporters of the special education community came together Wednesday, June 23 to honor 11 students advancing through the Montclair school system. Alexis Dudley, Mother of Max Dudley, said when her son Max and his friend Xyon Pauleus attended a ceremony at Northeast School, there were no certificates available for them; Dudley said she was told they’d been accidentally left in the car. In response, she and others organized the “Celebrate Everyone” ceremony, held with members of Montclair’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the Friday Group, a support community for families of children with disabilities. The event was held at Cornerstone Montclair, which provides employment opportunities and social engagement for people with disabilities.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Spend on restorative justice, not a resource officer (Letter)

On June 21, the open session of the Montclair Township Board of Education meeting started at 7:45 p.m., 15 minutes late, but we (the public) had to wait until 9:30 p.m. to have our three-minute comment. I wanted to make my comment early, but had to pick up my daughter from gymnastics. I used my phone to listen to the meeting. Because I didn’t raise my hand to comment before comments started (no one told us so), I didn’t have the chance to make my comment. Therefore, I will do it right now.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Union: No ‘rhyme or reason’ to Montclair school staff cuts

Union members, parents and teachers say dozens of Montclair Public School District staff cuts for the 2021-22 school year will have a significant impact on students. That includes the loss of one of the school’s two athletics trainers — meaning one trainer will be responsible for 60 teams, MEA treasurer Greg Woodruff said. The dismissal of a Montclair High School physical education teacher brings all physical education classes to over 40 students, he said. The MEA’s former president says she can’t find any “rhyme or reason” to the cuts. Twenty-three of the 36 cuts were to special education staff, decisions the union alleges were made before reviewing individualized education plans and schedules.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Home buyers clamor to get into Montclair, and prices are sky high

It took Brooklynites Steve and Lindsay Stankovich a year and half to find their house in Montclair. They began their search in March 2019. Still not finding what they wanted and with the pandemic hitting, they moved in with Lindsey Stankovich’s parents in Cedar Grove in early 2020. The housing inventory lowered. Prices rose and bidding wars began, with the couple losing out on homes that were going for as much as 20% above listing prices, Lindsey Stankovich said.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Eid now a Montclair school district holiday

The Montclair Board of Education added the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr to the district’s calendar Monday, after a fifth grader’s petition garnered thousands of signatures for the cause. “I’m so happy that our community can freely celebrate Eid and recognize it as an important holiday,” Laila Khan, 11, told Montclair...