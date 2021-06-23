Screenwriting Workshops with ‘The Marksman’ Screenwriter Danny Kravitz
Want to learn what is REALLY REQUIRED to be a successful professional screenwriter?. Now is your chance to learn screenwriting from a leading academic who is also a successful Hollywood screenwriter! Cleveland native Danny Kravitz is the writer of the 2021 #1 box office hit, THE MARKSMAN, starring Liam Neeson, and a longtime Professor of Film and Screenwriting at the world-famous Columbia College Chicago Film School.www.clevelandfilm.com