Cleveland, OH

Screenwriting Workshops with ‘The Marksman’ Screenwriter Danny Kravitz

clevelandfilm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to learn what is REALLY REQUIRED to be a successful professional screenwriter?. Now is your chance to learn screenwriting from a leading academic who is also a successful Hollywood screenwriter! Cleveland native Danny Kravitz is the writer of the 2021 #1 box office hit, THE MARKSMAN, starring Liam Neeson, and a longtime Professor of Film and Screenwriting at the world-famous Columbia College Chicago Film School.

www.clevelandfilm.com
