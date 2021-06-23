Cancel
Winona, MN

Winona Municipal Band program for June 23

 13 days ago

The Winona Municipal Band plays on Wednesday nights, weather permitting, at 8 p.m. through August 18, 2021, at the Lake Park Bandshell in Winona. For June 23, the band will perform “The Star Spangled Banner,” traditional arrangement by Bowles; “British Eighth” by Zo Elliott; “Ye Banks And Braes O’ Bonnie Doon” by Percy Grainger; “Encanto” by Robert Smith; “Windy” arranged by Cofield; “The Marches of John Williams” arranged by Vinson; “Tears In Heaven” by Clapton, arranged by Berry; “The Free Lance March” by Sousa, arranged by Revelli; “The Symphonic Beatles”arranged by Cacavas; and “America the Beautiful” by Ward, arranged by Dragon.

