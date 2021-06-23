Cancel
Prime Day is over, but the lessons are just beginning

By Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper
freightwaves.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay one of Amazon Prime Day on Monday resulted in record sales, with online sales jumping 8.7% to $5.6 billion according to early data compiled by Adobe Analytics. With Walmart, Target and others also offering special discounts this week to combat Amazon, retailers that earn more than $1 billion in revenue annually saw a 28% jump in sales on Monday compared to a year ago. Even smaller retailers saw a 22% increase in sales on Monday, CNBC reported.

