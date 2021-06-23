Prime Day is over, but the lessons are just beginning
Day one of Amazon Prime Day on Monday resulted in record sales, with online sales jumping 8.7% to $5.6 billion according to early data compiled by Adobe Analytics. With Walmart, Target and others also offering special discounts this week to combat Amazon, retailers that earn more than $1 billion in revenue annually saw a 28% jump in sales on Monday compared to a year ago. Even smaller retailers saw a 22% increase in sales on Monday, CNBC reported.www.freightwaves.com