Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns as Gates Foundation trustee

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1EbG_0ad0HXHR00

Warren Buffett resigned Wednesday as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The billionaire chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said he has been an “inactive trustee” for years at the foundation.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” Buffett said.

The resignation comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their plans to divorce.

Buffett did not give a reason why he was leaving the Gates Foundation board at this time, only that he had resigned from other boards.

Buffett also announced Wednesday that he intends to donate $4.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares to five foundations he has given money to since 2006. The donation would put Buffett halfway through his pledge to distribute all his shares of the stock to philanthropy.

“Over many decades I have accumulated an almost incomprehensible sum simply by doing what I love to do,” Mr. Buffett said. “Compound interest, a long runway, wonderful associates and our incredible country have simply worked their magic.”

The shares of Berkshire Hathaway make up about 99% of Buffett’s wealth, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Buffett has been making annual contributions to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Novo Foundation and the Gates Foundation.

“With today’s $4.1 billion distribution, I’m halfway there,” Buffett said in a statement.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Charity#Melinda Gates Foundation#Berkshire#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#The Wall Street Journal#The Sherwood Foundation#Novo Foundation#The Gates Foundation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
Economywealthmanagement.com

Gates Split Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

(Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines. The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill...
CharitiesKGUN 9

Warren Buffett gave another $4.1 billion to charity

Along with a reputation for being the most successful investor of the 20th century, Warren Buffett is also known for being a generous philanthropist. In 2006, he committed to gradually give all of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to philanthropic foundations via the Giving Pledge. On June 23, Buffett announced that...
EconomyEast Oregonian

Bill Gates' company among bidders in auction of Easterday properties

Farms owned by Eastern Washington cattleman Cody Easterday will be sold Thursday, June 17, at an auction expected to draw bids from firms associated with Bill Gates and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Delaware-based 100C LLC, linked to Gates in a previous large farmland sale in Eastern...
CharitiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos' philanthropist ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives another $2.7billion to 286 charities taking total donations to $8.5billion in a year as she declares ‘disproportionate wealth shouldn’t be in a small number of hands’

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott recently donated $2.7billion to 286 different organizations, increasing her total charitable donations to $8.5billion since last July. In a Medium post published on Tuesday, the former wife of the Amazon founder listed the charities to which she donated and denounced the country's wealth gap, explaining that she and her new husband Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, are 'attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.'
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) in the first half of 2021. Here's a look at five stocks owned by Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway that could see strong gains in the second half of 2021. 1. Aon:...
CharitiesKEYT

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation commits $2 billion for gender equality

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday that it is committing more than $2 billion to gender equality initiatives, including economic empowerment and woman’s health. “The world has been fighting for gender equality for decades, but progress has been slow,” Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in...
Advocacydevex.com

Buffett steps down from Gates, adding to questions about its future

Billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett said Wednesday that he is stepping down as a trustee for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while pledging to continue to support the organization’s goals. Buffett’s departure, which comes a little over a month after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced that they are...
Economymagnoliareporter.com

Dr. David Ashby: They know to hire the best people and leave them alone

What do a couple of 90-year-olds know about investing?. Warren Buffett is a well-known name to investors, having run Berkshire Hathaway for the last 55 years or so. At age 90, his reputation as a successful investor is virtually unmatched over the long run. Less well known to the public...
CharitiesStreet.Com

How Much Has Warren Buffett Given to Charity?

The billionaire and current chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, (BRK.A ) - Get Reporttook a pledge in 2006 to give away all of his stock in the company to philanthropic foundations. Warren Buffett has since called for more of the world's billionaires to make a similar pledge. Just this...