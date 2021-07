Sure they’re harmless, but that doesn’t make them any less annoying. What are we talking about? Mosquito bites, of course! And when the warmer weather arrives, the insects are out in full force. Of course, the best way to stop mosquito bites from occurring is to prevent them in the first place with an effective insect repellent. But if you do suffer from a mosquito bite, it can be uncomfortable and the goal is to reduce the swelling and irritation as quickly as possible. Especially when there are cranky kids involved!