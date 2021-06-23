ISL First 5: Toronto Retains Skins Talent In Masse, Ryan, McKee

Drew Holland (pictured) recorded 14 saves, including a variety of big second half stops, on the way to the win. Current photo via Kris Olsen. Tbilisi, Georgia – June 30 – The USA Men’s National Team will play for gold at the FINA World League Super Final following a 10-8 win over Italy earlier today in semi final play. Hannes Daube scored three goals and was named player of the match while Drew Holland recorded 14 saves, including a variety of big second half stops, on the way to the win. The United States team defense put on a strong display allowing Italy to hit on just one power play goal. Team USA will meet Montenegro in the final on Thursday at 12pm et/9am pt. Live stats will be available for each match by clicking here, with live streaming available via FloSports, by clicking here (subscription required). Nominees to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Water Polo roster will be announced July 2 at 11am pt.