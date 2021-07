Minnesota has done plenty to revamp its team in the 2021 offseason. However, a weak spot on the Vikings could be a problem area once again. The team’s offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterback for the last several seasons. This offseason, the Vikings saw Riley Reiff depart in free agency for the Bengals. Reiff will presumably be replaced by first-round pick Christian Darrisaw. With younger players likely on the offensive line, there’s a possibility the unit could even regress from 2020.