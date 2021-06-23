Run Prop, Run! is a fresh take on the Prop Hunt idea now in Early Access

We’ve all seen them at one point or another. Whether it be just a single film, or the whole quartet (and soon to be quintet), the Indiana Jones movies live near and dear to many hearts. Watching the clumsy adventures of Harrison Ford as he saves the day numerous times is a joy to see even these days, despite the first film being 40 years old (feel old yet?). At some point in time though, you’re bound to have asked yourself “what if I was in that situation?”. If you’re one of those people, then Phantom Abyss is here to scratch that itch along with a few you have never known you had. Do its humble beginnings spell well for its temple-running future though? Find out in my early impressions of Phantom Abyss!