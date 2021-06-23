Run Prop, Run! is a fresh take on the Prop Hunt idea now in Early Access
Prop Hunt is a game mode that has been popularised in many mods for many games and now it's a whole game. Run Prop, Run! from PlayTogether Studio has entered Early Access. Have you played the classic kids game hide and seek? Okay, so you know the basics. One person is "it", the others hide. When caught, you help find everyone else. Here though, the hiders disguise themselves as various objects around the world. Run Prop, Run! takes it a little step further adding in platforming, ability skills and some pretty wacky game rules.www.gamingonlinux.com