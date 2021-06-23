Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Run Prop, Run! is a fresh take on the Prop Hunt idea now in Early Access

By Liam Dawe
GamingOnLinux
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProp Hunt is a game mode that has been popularised in many mods for many games and now it's a whole game. Run Prop, Run! from PlayTogether Studio has entered Early Access. Have you played the classic kids game hide and seek? Okay, so you know the basics. One person is "it", the others hide. When caught, you help find everyone else. Here though, the hiders disguise themselves as various objects around the world. Run Prop, Run! takes it a little step further adding in platforming, ability skills and some pretty wacky game rules.

www.gamingonlinux.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Access#Props#Playtogether Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Phantom Abyss Now Available on Steam Early Access - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY have released the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, for PC via Steam Early Access. Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally-generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Intrepid adventurers will dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the relics are claimed or the devices of death overwhelm them. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again…
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Rail network management sim Rail Route is now out in Early Access

If you think you have what it takes to build and manage a connect network of rail tracks, Rail Route is a game you might want to go and take a look at. Unlike the much bigger and more graphically impressive tycoon sims like Transport Network and Railway Empire, here it's not about getting resources around. Rail Route pulls things back to the basic level of working with railway network lines and the management that comes along with it - the art of dispatching trains and getting them around on time. It's almost like the Factorio of rail simulation. You constantly expand as you accept new contracts and build up an ever more complicated series of lines along with plenty of automation.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Charming Out of Line Runs Out of Ideas

I think Limbo-like or Inside-like could be considered its own adventure platforming subgenre. I mean, it practically is as side scrolling games with heavy puzzle elements, stunning visuals, and wordless storytelling have been quietly becoming more common. While there are games that sit on both ends of the spectrum in terms of how well they pull of their particular brand of puzzle platforming, Out of Line sits somewhere in the middle. It has a gorgeous, hand drawn aesthetic and a mysterious world, but it lacks variety.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Run Prop, Run! is a new multiplayer game out now on iOS

PlayTogether Studio has released its multiplayer prop hunt game Run Prop, Run! on iOS after it was announced to be coming to mobile earlier this month. Run Prop, Run! features 12 players in a match, where the hunters seek out props while their opponents use platforming and their wits to deceive them by hiding as random objects.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Phantom Abyss Early Impressions – Temple Running Perfection

We’ve all seen them at one point or another. Whether it be just a single film, or the whole quartet (and soon to be quintet), the Indiana Jones movies live near and dear to many hearts. Watching the clumsy adventures of Harrison Ford as he saves the day numerous times is a joy to see even these days, despite the first film being 40 years old (feel old yet?). At some point in time though, you’re bound to have asked yourself “what if I was in that situation?”. If you’re one of those people, then Phantom Abyss is here to scratch that itch along with a few you have never known you had. Do its humble beginnings spell well for its temple-running future though? Find out in my early impressions of Phantom Abyss!
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review

Often hailed as the precursor for challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has gone down in gaming history as a classic. From sidescrollers to hack’n slash, this franchise has been all around in terms of content. The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection aims to revisit the Sigma series by giving each game a fresh resolution upscale and the ability to be played on PC. While the fresh looks are good and all, the games are straight up ports, and show their age when it comes to gameplay. What the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection offers is a decent way to re-experience the series, but more so a playable timeline of what the series grew into.
HobbiesGamingOnLinux

The popular board game Brass: Birmingham gets the digital treatment

Brass: Birmingham, a popular board game that had a big and successful crowdfunding campaign which was the sequel to Martin Wallace's original game Brass has now been made into a digital game. The adaption comes from developer Cublo and publisher Phalanx, the same teams behind the original digital version of Brass from 2017.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #5 Content Details Coming in Interactive Live Event on July 8

Larian Studios announced today that they will be hosting a new Panel From Hell Stream, with the big focus being on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #5. Streaming on Twitch on July 8, at 11 am PT, Larian Studios will be showcasing some fresh new content that’ll be arriving in the much anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #5. No specifics as to what players will see, but the developers note in the press release that this patch will implement much of the feedback they received from Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch #4 (released in February,) as well as some of that since they went into early access back in October 2020.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

The Spectrum Retreat is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, The Spectrum Retreat is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until July 8 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. The Spectrum Retreat is described as “a challenging, first-person puzzle game set in the near future. You awake at The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside world. As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose.”
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Total War: Warhammer 2 The Silence And The Fury DLC launches 14th July

Creative Assembly has informed us that the final DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2, The Silence And The Fury, will release on the 14th of July. The Silence And The Fury features two new Legendary lords, with Taurox of the Beastmen taking on Oxyotl of the Lizardmen in a battle to shape the fate of the New World. These Legendary lords will be boosted by additional units, including the grotesque and twisted jabberslythe, who to look upon would likely drive you insane.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Explore a new world in Sea of Roses a heartwarming free adventure out now

Free Game Friday! Sea of Roses is an award winning adventure from Portuguese team Crescent Tea Studios and it's out now with Linux support. Best of all, it's free. "One day, Marion wakes up in her attic. Odd—she doesn't really recall falling asleep there. Soon, she realizes that someone else—a girl—is living in her house. But she's never met her before! And although her village is similar to the one she's grown up in, it is not identical. And neither are the people."
Video Gamessknr.net

Ubisoft Reveals Free Crew 2 Weekend

A long weekend is a great time to play some games while you wait for the Fireworks. As such; Ubisoft has revealed a free weekend for The Crew 2 so now you can race as much as you want all weekend long. Today, Ubisoft announced that The Crew® 2, Ubisoft’s...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Stardew Valley Co-op – plus a bonus Stardew Valley coop guide

Since its release in 2016, Stardew Valley has grown to become a legend in the simulation RPG genre. With its massive fanbase, the ability to play the game with friends has been in high demand for some time. Well now, you can. With this handy Stardew Valley Co-op guide we...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

The Crew 2 free weekend runs July 8-12

Ubisoft is giving gamers a chance to play The Crew 2 open-world racing game for free. Gamers can play for free from July 8 to July 12 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Steam. “Players will have access to the...