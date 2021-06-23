West Virginia's Mon Health Medical Center chosen to do a atrial fibrillation clinical trial study on 3,000 patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center is the first hospital to participate in a new CHAMPION-AF clinical trial, officials said Wednesday. Boston Scientific, the developer of the WATCHMAN FLX device that is designed to reduce the risk of stroke for atrial fibrillation (AFib) patients, chose Mon Health to be part of a randomized head-to-head trial designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the WATCHMAN FLX device compared to blood thinners, officials said.www.wvnews.com