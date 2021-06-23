West Virginia's Mon Health Medical Center chosen to do a atrial fibrillation clinical trial study on 3,000 patients

MidMichigan Health is participating in a new clinical cardiac trial targeted at women who are experiencing chest pain and other signs of ischemia, but who have not been found to have significant coronary artery disease. Many times these women are released from cardiac care and labeled as normal, even though they may continue to experience cardiac symptoms. These symptoms may include pain in the back, arms or jaw; shortness of breath, fatigue, lightheadedness, and heart palpitations.