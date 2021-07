If anything, I don't want those reading this thinking this a fluff piece for the Shohei Ohtani train. In an unbiased sports opinion, it's a no brainier Ohtani is the current future of the MLB and its international reach. This is coming from a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan and season ticket holder who had to suffer through the agonizing 7-game defeat in the 2002 World Series. The reach Ohtani has on new fans is something that can't be unaccounted or ignored, especially when talking about how fun it is to watch him play the simple game of baseball with such elegance and grit simultaneously.