Loki Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Though MCU Phase IV started with WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it's only with Loki that we are beginning to understand the true repercussions of the events that unfolded in Avengers: Endgame and will be truly exploring the limitless world of time-traveling, variants, different dimensions, and what not. But that doesn't mean that it's free from all the bamboozling Marvel pulled in WandaVision by dropping numerous fake hints about possibilities that never materialized. And that's why we and many MCU fans are having trouble believing the major revelation in Episode 2 about the villainous hooded figure killing TVA agents. Warning: Spoilers below if you're not caught up with the latest episode of Loki yet.