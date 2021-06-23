Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe titular character (Tom Hiddleston) of ‘Loki’ has always been an enigmatic figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, living up to his moniker, the “God of Mischief.” As was expected, the show humanizes and adds such layers to his personality that haven’t been previously seen before. In episode 3, titled ‘Lamentis,’ Loki faces another apocalyptic event on an alien satellite. This time, he has the Variant (Sophia Di Martino) as company, who seems to be the MCU’s rendition of Sylvie or Enchantress. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Loki’ episode 3 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

thecinemaholic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Rene Russo
Person
Daniel Brühl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Minutemen#Tempad#Loki Episode 3#Mcu#The Time Keepers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesComicBook

Loki Star Jaimie Alexander Teases Lady Sif's Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

This was an exciting week for Marvel fans as the new episode of Loki featured the long-awaited return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. The star cameoed in a scene that featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stuck in a time loop with Sif, who continually beat him up for cutting her hair. This appearance marks Alexander's first time playing Sif since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD during the show's first and second seasons. Before that, she was last seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Alexander will be returning yet again for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, she just teased her upcoming appearance in her Instagram stories.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

People are freaking out about this revelation from ‘Loki’ episode 2

We’re still wrapping our heads about everything that has happened in Loki so far, as the first two episodes already delivered plenty of food for thought. The hit Marvel TV show won’t just deliver a different Loki story and character arc than what we’ve witnessed in the Infinity Saga. It’ll also set the ground rules for the multiverse, additional realities, and time travel, all of which are concepts that we’ll have to master to make sense of what’s coming down the road in MCU Phase 4 movies. Loki already delivered the Avengers: Endgame connections we’ve been expecting, but it also...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 3 Ending Explained: Decoding What Happened to Loki & Sylvie, and TVA’s Big Secret From Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series! (SPOILER ALERT)

In the third episode of Loki, Marvel’s Disney+ series by Kate Herron, we see what has been the most game-changing episode of the saga till now. That is, until the remaining three episodes offer even more groundbreaking revelations. Even though it was styled a ‘quieter’ episode, there were some major disclosures placed in a setting based entirely on an alien planet. Or rather an alien moon called Lamentis-1, that is about to face an apocalyptic event from a collapsing planet. (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD). Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 3 recap: Time-travel show makes Marvel history and delivers shocking new twists

I can’t stop talking about Loki. I recently started learning how to drive (it’s going terribly, thanks for asking!), and when my driving instructor showed up wearing a Marvel T-shirt, I found myself asking if he had watched Loki yet. He had not, but when he does (and trust me, the man deserves a break), he is in for a treat. Because these first three episodes of Loki are good. So good, in fact, that “episode three” is trending on Twitter as I type these words. The world is watching, and the world is talking.Last week’s episode ended with the...
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode three recap: is this just Doctor Who ... with a big budget?

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-3 I’d always wondered what Doctor Who would be like if it had a bigger budget, and now I know. This third episode had everything bar a Gallifreyan wielding a sonic screwdriver: flirtatious dialogue between the leads; a key bit of tech on the blink; and the imminent explosion of a moon.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Loki Episode 3 recap: Never Forget Your Portable Chargers

In Loki Episode 3, “Lamentis,” the Variant the TVA has been hunting becomes the God of Mischief’s ally. Because of course, Loki would make friends with a supervillain. But this episode of the Disney Plus show takes a different tone than the first two. It opens with Hayley Kiyoko’s ‘Demons’, for one, before revealing the Variant with the kidnapped Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane).
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Loki Easter Egg Has Fans Convinced Of A Major Theory

Loki may have revealed what the show’s villain looks like in Episode 2, but there’s still a ton of mystery surrounding the powerful, time-traveling variant. For one thing, fans still aren’t exactly sure of this variant’s identity, not to mention the fact that her motives are entirely unclear. However, eagle-eyed fans picked up on a tiny detail at the end of the episode that — along with a split-second shot from the trailer — may indicate the Loki variant is after the Soul Stone on Vormir. As any Marvel fan who watched Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame knows, that could majorly shake things up within the universe if the theory turns out to be true.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

The ‘Loki’ Recap: A Quick Detour

After only two episodes together, the instantly iconic duo of Mobius and Loki is already dead. But this week on Loki, the God of Mischief quickly found a new partner to banter with and torment: Sylvie. Beyond providing a proper introduction to Lady Loki (though, much like Val, don’t call...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki Episode 3 Review: Lamentis

This review contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki episode 3. The third episode of Marvel’s Loki, “Lamentis”, threw our main man and the Variant he’s been chasing into a deadly situation from which there ultimately appeared to be no escape. It also made Loki canonically bisexual in the MCU and opened up a can of TVA worms that will keep us wondering about the true nature and identity of the Time-Keepers for a while longer.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Episode 3's biggest twist reveals how a dead fan-favorite can return

Loki Episode 3 was a true rollercoaster ride, complete with a falling planet, a mean lady with a gun, and what’s essentially a space Snowpiercer. In between all those moments, the episode dropped a bombshell: not magically created by the Time Keepers to preserve the Sacred Timeline, agents for the Time Variance Authority are instead variants themselves, brainwashed into believing they’re eternal Time Cops.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Is Latest Loki Twist Really Who MCU Fans Think or Is Marvel Playing Everyone?

Though MCU Phase IV started with WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it's only with Loki that we are beginning to understand the true repercussions of the events that unfolded in Avengers: Endgame and will be truly exploring the limitless world of time-traveling, variants, different dimensions, and what not. But that doesn't mean that it's free from all the bamboozling Marvel pulled in WandaVision by dropping numerous fake hints about possibilities that never materialized. And that's why we and many MCU fans are having trouble believing the major revelation in Episode 2 about the villainous hooded figure killing TVA agents. Warning: Spoilers below if you're not caught up with the latest episode of Loki yet.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief Is Officially Queer

Meeting Sophia Di Martino's Variant in the final moments of last week's Loki prompted a week of fan theorizing not seen since WandaVision's beekeeper days of yore. Ostensibly, she is Lady Loki, the female version of the God of Mischief taken straight from the comics. But what if she were actually another character from Marvel canon? What if she is Enchantress?
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki: Everything We Know About Sylvie (So Far)

This article contains Loki spoilers. One of the most exciting aspects of the new Marvel Disney+ series Loki so far has been the introduction of the concept of Variants, different versions of familiar characters whose choices and actions have diverged from their primary timeline in some way. The show, for...
TV SeriesEW.com

Loki recap: At the ends of a thousand worlds

While the first three episodes of Loki have given Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino plenty of material to chew on, the enormously talented Gugu Mbatha-Raw hasn't had much to do except chide Agent Mobius about his belief in Loki. In the most shocking episode yet, that all changes as we learn Ravonna Renslayer has a far more complicated agenda than she has let on.