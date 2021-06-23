Loki Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
The titular character (Tom Hiddleston) of ‘Loki’ has always been an enigmatic figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, living up to his moniker, the “God of Mischief.” As was expected, the show humanizes and adds such layers to his personality that haven’t been previously seen before. In episode 3, titled ‘Lamentis,’ Loki faces another apocalyptic event on an alien satellite. This time, he has the Variant (Sophia Di Martino) as company, who seems to be the MCU’s rendition of Sylvie or Enchantress. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Loki’ episode 3 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.thecinemaholic.com