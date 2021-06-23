Obituary: Mary D. Schiller

BEACON FALLS — Mary D. Schiller, 91, passed away on June 19, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Louis J. Schiller. Mary was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McDermott) Dolan. Mary graduated from Naugatuck High School and retired from the Homer D. Bronson Company. Mary lived most of her life in Beacon Falls, where she was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church.