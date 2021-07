The games industry has accumulated $60 billion worth of deals and investments to do with mergers and acquisitions in the first six months of 2021. That's according to the latest report from Drake Star Partners which points to "unprecedented deal activity". Indeed, there's been almost double the deal activity in the first half of 2021 as in the whole of 2020, and that's despite Microsoft's $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda during that period.