Tips and Tricks to Make Running More Comfortable For You!

A recent survey of 2,000 physically active Americans found that a full 65% would have "no motivation" to get up and get moving if they couldn't listen to their favorite tunes while exercising. Now, a new study just released by the University of Edinburgh reports that when it comes to going for a run or jog, music can do much more than just help you off the couch. Read on to learn how listening to music isn't just great for motivating you and keeping your pace up—which it is—but how it actually changes how you perceive the exercise. And for more on the benefits of running more, don't miss the Surprising Side Effects of Running Every Day, According to Science.