Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Met With the French President

Justin Bieber proposed to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in July 2018, but she had to make a quick call to her parents first, according to Insider. She reportedly told them at the time, "This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea," per the fourth episode of Justin's "Seasons" YouTube docuseries. Hailey said she knew she wanted the marriage, but wanted to run it by her parents. She was thinking they would tell her to "relax or take a breath," but they did completely the opposite and said, "Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you, and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you." Even though Hailey and Justin knew each other for years, going over a significant life decision with your parents seems like a normal thing to do.