I often attempt to wax poetic about the bounty of the summer harvest here as do many people. One of the delights of living in the South is the abundance of fresh produce. Oh, sure, there is fresh produce in other parts of the country, but the advantage is still ours. Because of our warm climate and low number of winter days with below freezing temperatures, the produce that our “up north” cousins wait for until the middle of summer, is on our tables before the end of spring. The longer growing season means we have longer to enjoy these God-given treats.