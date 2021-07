The Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced that the order requiring universal face coverings will be lifted statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28. . “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. . “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses,...