Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, OH

'It is good to see her happy and being a kid again'

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVH2i_0ad0EpnM00

NORWALK — Seven-year-old Lorelei Clark is a fighter. She has been battling health issues most of her life which have affected her both mentally and physically.

But despite her issues and weekly visits to Akron Children's Hospital, Lorelei keeps moving forward.

On Sunday Lorelei, her 4-year-old sister Madalyn, along with 10-year-old cousin Acacia Figley, held a lemonade stand at their house on East Elm Street in Norwalk.

Lorelei has eosinophilic esophagitis, a recognized chronic allergic/immune condition of the esophagus. The esophagus is the tube that sends food from the mouth to the stomach.

She had a feeding tube last fall and faced a "10 percent survival rate," her mother Samantha Clark said.

"She has permanent spleen damage. She is feeling OK. Therapy every Friday and two medications. A lot of issues with growth and development.

"She has been diagnosed since she was 1 1/2 years old. It delayed her growth. She has to see a team of doctors and had mental health issues. We manage it the best we can."

Lorelei will be a second-grader this fall at Sandusky Primary School.

How did the stand go?

"It went pretty well," her mom said. "We were selling the wrist bands. We just placed an order for new ones.

"When she got really sick this past fall they said we wouldn't see her back to her normal self. It is good to see her happy and being a kid again. She loves Taylor Swift, cooking shows and True Crime. She is an unique 7-year-old."

Community Policy
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
723
Followers
86
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Norwalk, OH
Norwalk, OH
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Cooking#Spleen#Sandusky Primary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.