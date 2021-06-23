SimpleNexus integrates with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service to give lenders a simpler, faster way to verify borrower assets, income and employment

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.